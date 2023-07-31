Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 453,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,696 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,631,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,256,000 after acquiring an additional 641,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,063,000 after buying an additional 332,585 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 27.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,046,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,237,000 after buying an additional 1,078,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,799,000 after buying an additional 830,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,136,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,876,000 after buying an additional 38,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Insider Activity at Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $46,299.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,941.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $46,299.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,941.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $51,477.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 93,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,210.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $289,831. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Shares of TWO stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $21.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.