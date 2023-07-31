Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,221,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,020 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,374,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,061,000 after acquiring an additional 212,982 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,658,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after buying an additional 555,907 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 2,381,013 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 381,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 195,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of RNW stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ReNew Energy Global

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

