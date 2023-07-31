Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.98 Million Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,352 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 8,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,270.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,658.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

ABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

ABR stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.94.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.67%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.