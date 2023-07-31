Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 76,514 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in United States Steel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in United States Steel by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of X opened at $24.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $31.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 3.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on X. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.78.

About United States Steel



United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

