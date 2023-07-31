Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.04 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,584 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 30,717 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,993,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $95,850,000 after buying an additional 1,456,042 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 146.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,662 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $59.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 846.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.88.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.