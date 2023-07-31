Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.14 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Equity Residential by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after buying an additional 143,469 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Equity Residential by 1,058.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Down 1.3 %

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $64.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.89. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 119.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EQR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

