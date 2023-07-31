Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.34 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXR. Evercore ISI upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $140.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $216.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.52%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

