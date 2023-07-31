Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 367.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 847,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,120,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in American Water Works by 6.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,354,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 7.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Water Works Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $146.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.75. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

