Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,227 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $209.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

