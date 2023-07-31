Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,559,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,323,000 after buying an additional 63,557 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 19,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $126.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.81 and a 52 week high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

