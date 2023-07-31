Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.55.

Shares of NTRS opened at $80.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

