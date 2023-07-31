Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 505,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trinity Capital by 2,423.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Trinity Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Trinity Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after buying an additional 75,498 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Trinity Capital by 55.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the period. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRIN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIN opened at $14.60 on Monday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.52%. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,199.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steve Louis Brown bought 3,700 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $42,735.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,387,102.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 6,213 shares of company stock valued at $72,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

