Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 39,122 Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIVIP. Skaana Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Coherent by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coherent by 36.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in Coherent by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,469,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Coherent by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent Price Performance

IIVIP opened at $187.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.54 and its 200-day moving average is $184.07. Coherent Corp. has a one year low of $141.47 and a one year high of $304.50.

About Coherent

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIVIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.