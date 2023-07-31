Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MT stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.90. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.63.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MT. Barclays cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

