Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,157,037 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 93.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,157,037 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,812,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,420,000 after buying an additional 286,998 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,542,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after buying an additional 104,918 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,408,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,102,000 after buying an additional 213,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,813,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guidewire Software Trading Up 2.4 %

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $539,449.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $937,981 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $82.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.65. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

