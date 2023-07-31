Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 17,544 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,544 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Natera by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 37,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Natera by 31.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 870,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,325,000 after acquiring an additional 206,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Natera by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,130,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,404,000 after acquiring an additional 836,025 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $123,305.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,406,181.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $75,093.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,219.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $123,305.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,566 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,181.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,915 shares of company stock worth $1,309,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

NTRA opened at $45.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.82. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $59.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

