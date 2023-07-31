Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,307,000 after buying an additional 2,682,186 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after buying an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,185,000 after buying an additional 120,042 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,806,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,958,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $210.99 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $212.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

