Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 435.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

MGV opened at $107.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average is $102.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

