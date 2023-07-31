Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ventas were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VTR opened at $48.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $54.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -999.94%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

