Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $185,774,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $125,019,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $109,877,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ventas by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,916,000 after buying an additional 971,296 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ventas by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,715,000 after purchasing an additional 907,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Ventas Stock Up 0.3 %

Ventas Dividend Announcement

NYSE VTR opened at $48.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $54.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -999.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

