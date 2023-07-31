VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 137.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 4.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in VeriSign by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in VeriSign by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in VeriSign by 2.8% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $208.28 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $169.24 and a one year high of $229.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The business had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,399,532.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.46, for a total transaction of $27,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,636,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,642 shares in the company, valued at $135,399,532.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,509 shares of company stock valued at $9,826,245 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

