Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,994.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,674. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $232.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $238.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.