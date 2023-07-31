Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,722 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $12,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 888.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Up 4.1 %

Etsy stock opened at $99.63 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.44 and a 52 week high of $149.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,988,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,165.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,823 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,047. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.