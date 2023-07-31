Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 63,659 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,463,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,659 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $463,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,617,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

