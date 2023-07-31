Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $11.09 Million Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at $585,811.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at $585,811.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $57,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,255 shares of company stock worth $238,307 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:NUS opened at $29.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $47.31.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

