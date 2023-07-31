Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $13.88 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 1,850.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306,473 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $13,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 248,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 31,210 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 172,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 135,314 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,600,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 4,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $577,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,554.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 1.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -553.85%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.