Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.03 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $14,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

ZBRA stock opened at $299.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.70 and its 200 day moving average is $294.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $365.97.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

