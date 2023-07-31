Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 91,700 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 1,786.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 1,776.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 33.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth $218,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

SITM stock opened at $125.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day moving average of $117.58. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $209.66.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). SiTime had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $131,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,019 shares in the company, valued at $63,062,851.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total value of $131,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,019 shares in the company, valued at $63,062,851.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $139,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,152,804.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,591 shares of company stock worth $1,985,868. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

