Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 885.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,320 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 631,944 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $12,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Associated Banc by 370.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASB opened at $19.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

In other news, Director R Jay Gerken purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,518.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

