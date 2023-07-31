Vimeo (VMEO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Vimeo to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vimeo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $4.01 on Monday. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $7,388,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vimeo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after buying an additional 1,372,298 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vimeo by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after buying an additional 1,364,656 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vimeo by 450.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,572,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 1,287,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Vimeo by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after buying an additional 940,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Read More

