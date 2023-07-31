Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Visteon were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visteon from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.75.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

Visteon Price Performance

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $423,986.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,797 shares of company stock worth $5,407,675. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $152.35 on Monday. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $171.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.11). Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

