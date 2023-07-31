Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE:IGD opened at $5.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $5.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Should a Lack of Windfall Profits Keep You Out on Chevron Stock?
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Two Foolproof Plays for Apple’s Earnings
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.