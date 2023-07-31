Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:IGD opened at $5.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

