W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $13.83 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.2% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $156.91 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $158.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

