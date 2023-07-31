Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Position Increased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,573,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,951,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,807,000 after purchasing an additional 38,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 692,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,520,000 after acquiring an additional 83,332 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after acquiring an additional 139,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $183.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.39. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.78 and a 52-week high of $190.39.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.29 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,172 shares in the company, valued at $520,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 2,490 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,172 shares in the company, valued at $520,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $1,570,959.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,970 shares in the company, valued at $29,872,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,403 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

