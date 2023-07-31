Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,463,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $463,023,000 after buying an additional 63,659 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 205,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,910,000 after buying an additional 26,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. UBS Group lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Alphabet stock opened at $132.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

