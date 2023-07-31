Wells Fargo & Company Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $650.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $569.47.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $721.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $724.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $627.04 and its 200-day moving average is $548.36.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,985 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,381 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $913,330,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

