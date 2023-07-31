Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Whitestone REIT stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $506.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at Whitestone REIT

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $33,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,077.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.