WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 112.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in WPP were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in WPP by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in WPP by 27.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in WPP by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in WPP by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WPP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $964.00.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

