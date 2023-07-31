Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VAL. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in Valaris by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,056,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,131,000 after buying an additional 35,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Valaris by 137.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,126,000 after acquiring an additional 783,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valaris by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,189 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valaris by 1,379.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,028,000 after buying an additional 640,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of VAL stock opened at $75.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average is $65.72. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $430.10 million for the quarter.

VAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Valaris Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.