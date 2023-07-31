Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 111,162 Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Neogen by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEOG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Neogen in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $23.09 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $241.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

