Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,946 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LVS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $59.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 846.00, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.15. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

