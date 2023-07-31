Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BMI opened at $162.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.53. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.16 and a 12 month high of $167.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

BMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

