Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Adient Stock Performance

Adient stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 2.76.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

