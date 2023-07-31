Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,332 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $57.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.56. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

