Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 594.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 63.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

Black Hills stock opened at $60.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.70 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.