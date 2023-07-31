Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE stock opened at $97.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.23. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $107.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.61 and its 200 day moving average is $94.14.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $569.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.25 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $116,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,654.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $847,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at $15,822,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $116,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,654.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,332 in the last 90 days. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

