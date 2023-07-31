Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,834 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,426,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,701,000 after purchasing an additional 247,212 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,812,000 after acquiring an additional 300,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,608,000 after acquiring an additional 54,715 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,312,954.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares in the company, valued at $72,312,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,406. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

J opened at $125.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.36. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 17.25%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

