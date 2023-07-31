Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 358 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 466.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.29.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $368.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.71. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.11 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

