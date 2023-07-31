Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,320 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2,543.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 42,026 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,301,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,374,000 after purchasing an additional 128,019 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 164,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 149,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 47,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $18.18 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

