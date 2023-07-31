Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $98,156,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,108,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10,007.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 783,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,077,000 after purchasing an additional 775,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,211,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 731,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $73.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.95 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $119.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $644,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,429 shares of company stock valued at $5,551,016 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.